“LOOK: Sarah Lahbati holds pre-wedding party in Siargao”

Just weeks before her much-awaited union with Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati treated her family and closest friends to yet another pre-wedding party—this time, in sunny Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

Just weeks before her much-awaited union with Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati treated her family and closest friends to yet another pre-wedding party—this time, in sunny Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

On Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old Sarah shared photos from the star-studded event, which was attended by Richard’s twin brother Raymond, their sister Ruffa, Maja Salvador, Janine Gutierrez, and BJ Pascual.

The gang enjoyed the summer sun and white powdery sand of the island in matching black skimpy swimsuits and board shorts, with Sarah standing out in a white maillot as the bride to be.

Last January, Sarah held her first bridal shower attended by her close friends such as Bela Padilla and Coleen Garcia. She then hosted a bachelorette party for her non-showbiz girlfriends, with the exception of comedienne-actress Rufa Mae Quinto, in Hong Kong the following week.

Sarah and Richard, who got engaged in 2017, had announced that their highly anticipated wedding will take place in Manila this March.

The two, who already have two sons—Zion and Kai, celebrated their seventh anniversary as a couple last June.