“LOOK: Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez celebrate son Zion’s 7th birthday”

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez celebrated the seventh birthday of their son, Zion, on Wednesday, April 29.

On Instagram, the couple shared photos of how they celebrated Zion’s special day while under quarantine.

Sarah and Richard also posted their birthday wishes for Zion on their respective Instagram pages.

Sharing photos of her “angel” growing up, the actress-model wrote: “7 years ago, our angel was born. I still cannot believe you’re now seven, my Zion. I love you with all my heart and I’m so lucky to be your mama. Dada and I love you sooooo much. Joyeux anniversaire mon cœur.”

Richard, for his part, expressed how proud he is of his firstborn “growing up to be a fine, young man.”

“Happy 7th birthday to our first born Zion. What a blessing to have you in our lives. We love you so much. Time really flies and you are growing up to be a fine young man. We are always here for you no matter what. Much love!” he wrote as caption.

Sarah and Richard, who were married just last March, welcomed Zion in April 2013. Aside from Zion, they have another son named Kai.