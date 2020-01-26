“LOOK: Sarah Lahbati’s birthday message for fiancé Richard Gutierrez”

Model-host Sarah Lahbati has a sweet birthday message for her fiancé, actor Richard Gutierrez.

The 26-year-old star took to Instagram to greet her soon-to-be-husband on his special day.

“No one makes me laugh like you do. Happiest birthday to the love of my life. Cannot wait for our big day. Thank you for being you. We are so so blessed to have you in our lives. Best dada. Best friend. Best love. You know the rest… Je t’aime!” she wrote.

Sarah and Richard are set to tie the knot on March 2020 in a ceremony that will take place in Manila. They have two sons, Zion and Kai.

Richard turned 36 last Tuesday, January 21.