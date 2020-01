Sarah Lahbati celebrated her bridal shower with friends.

Before Sarah Lahbati gets married to her fiancé Richard Gutierrez, the actress had her bachelorette party.

Decorated by Gideon Hermosa, the intimate party was attended by her friends BJ Pascual, photographer Shaira Luna, Bela Padilla, Coleen Garcia, and her mom Esther Lahbati.

Sarah wore a chic white dress and enjoyed the games prepared by her friends.

Sarah and Richard are set to tie the knot this March.