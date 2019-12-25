“LOOK: SB19 signs with Sony Music”
SB19 also released a new single called “Alab” as a gift to their A’TINs.
There’s really nowhere to go for SB19 but up as the five-member group has marked another milestone in their careers — a recording contract with Sony Music.
Earlier today, December 25, Sony Music has confirmed that SB19 has signed with them through an Instagram post.
In the said photo, the boys can be seen posing for a photo together with the music label giant’s General Manager Roslyn Pineda.
As a Christmas gift to their strong army of fans, dubbed A’TINs, SB19 also released in various digital streaming platforms their new single “Alab” (Burning).
[embedded content]
Listen to the new song below:
Officially launched to the public in October 2018, it was only in August of 2019 when the boys were first introduced to the entertainment press.
SB19 has since made waves locally and abroad — even making it to Billboard Next Big Sound list.
The Pinoy Pop group’s biggest hit, “Go Up,” has also entered numerous radion and television charts in the country.
READ: SB19 lands on the ‘Next Big Sound’ chart of the US Billboard
Composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, SB19 is managed by ShowBT Philippines.