LOOK: Sen. Zubiri after three-week of quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was under quarantine for 22 days, on Friday posted a photo of him and American actor and filmmaker George Clooney on Instagram with a caption that read: “My 22 day isolation look and my Peg after this is all done… New Life, New Look,.”
He announced his COVID-19 test result on March 16, the first senator who tested positive for the viral disease.
Two other senators have tested positive for COVID-19 – Sonny Angara and Aquilino Pimentel III.
On March 27, Zubiri said he had recovered from the symptoms of COVID-19 but would extend his two-week long isolation “just to be absolutely sure.”
GSG
