“LOOK: Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun reunite in new drama Korean drama ‘Dinner Mate'”

Seo Ji-hye and Kim Jung-hyun previously played the roles of Seo Dan and Alberto Gu respectively in the hit series ‘Crash Landing on You.’

Seo Ji-hye reunited with her Crash Landing on You co-star Kim Jung-hyun in the new series Dinner Mate.

MBC shared new stills of the two stars from the show on social media on Saturday, May 23, much to the delight of their fans. The snapshots show Ji-hye and Jung-hyun’s characters quarreling.

According to Naver TV as translated by entertainment website Soompi, Jung-hyun will portray as the boyfriend of Seo Ji Hye’s character in the first episode of the show.

Dinner Mate will premiere on MBC on May 25.

Jung-hyun portrayed the character of Gu Seung-joon or Alberto Gu while Ji-hey played the role of Seo Dan in Crash Landing on You. Their onscreen partnership received positive reception among televiewers.