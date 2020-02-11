“LOOK: Shaina Magdayao, Barbie Imperial, Isabelle de Leon to join ‘Ang Probinsyano’”

Actresses Shaina Magdayao, Barbie Imperial, and Isabelle de Leon are now part of the cast of ABS-CBN primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Based in a series of Instagram posts from Dreamscape, the TV entertainment production behind the series, Shaina plays the role of Police Major Roxanne Opeña, while Barbie and Isabelle star as Camille Villaluna and Mariel Lazcano, respectively.

According to Dreamscape’s captions, Roxanne, Camille, and Mariel will join lead character Cardo Dalisay’s (Coco Martin) Task Force Agila.

Both Barbie and Isabelle also announced their new role on “ Ang Probinsyano ” with a post on their respective Instagram accounts.

Shaina, Barbie, and Isabelle’s characters will be introduced in “ Ang Probinsyano ” this Tuesday evening.