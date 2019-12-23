“LOOK: Sharon Cuneta mourns death of Agot Isidro’s sister”
Tina Isidro-Isorena, the sister of actress Agot Isidro, served as a long-time back-up vocalist for MegaStar Sharon Cuneta, from her U.S. concert tours in the late ‘80s to shows “The Sharon Cuneta Show” and “Sharon” in the ‘90s.
Singer-actress Sharon Cuneta took to social media to mourn the death of the sister of fellow star Agot Isidro, Tina Isidro-Isorena, who passed away early on Friday, December 20.
Tina served as a back-up vocalist for the Megastar for more than a decade, having performed on her concert tours in the US in the late ’80s to her shows “The Sharon Cuneta Show” and “Sharon” in the ’90s. On Instagram, Sharon expressed her grief over the sudden death of her “old friend”, saying “it hurts too much” thinking about how she has “lost several loved ones in so short a time.”
“I am so sorry mawawala muna ako for a while. Too much, too often… My old friend, Tina Isidro-Isorena, sister of Olive and Agot, my back-up vocalist of decades from my U.S. Tours since 1988 to all my TSCS ans SHARON show years, kumare I don’t know how many times over, designer of my first website along with her husband Jojo…passed away just over an hour ago. I CANNOT. Bawling my eyes out. Just threw up. Hurts too much,” she said.
Sharon went on to express her deepest condolences to the grieving family of Tina.
“I need to pray-for her family…for us…for me…I love you so much dearest Tina,” she added. “Thank you my Mare for everything…May our Lord Jesus take you home and hug you tight for all of us…Our deepest condolences to your family and all those like us who love you.”