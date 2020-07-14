“LOOK: Sharon Cuneta shares throwback swimsuit photo”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta continues to delight her social media followers with more throwback photos of her younger years in the show business.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta continues to delight her social media followers with more throwback photos of her younger years in the show business.

The 54-year-old actress-singer, who has time and again waxed nostalgic about her career beginning on Instagram—often with throwback photos of her earliest roles, and even personal pictures from that time—recently shared a snap of her in a swimsuit while filming an episode of “The Sharon Cuneta Show” in Montemar, Bataan.

“THROWBACK (pinakita talaga halos buong back)… During a break in taping,” wrote Sharon in her caption on Instagram.

“The Sharon Cuneta Show” was a musical variety show hosted by Sharon. It aired on ABS-CBN from 1986 to 1997.

In a subsequent post, Sharon also shared a throwback photo showing her and co-star Dawn Zulueta in swimsuits, taken on the set of their film “Nakagapos na Puso.”

“Huwaw. Me and Dawn Zulueta in her very first movie. Will always be glad that it was with me,” said Sharon.

The drama film, which also starred Lorna Tolentino and Edu Manzano, was released back in 1986.

Sharon began her career in the music industry when she was 12 years old, with her first singles being “Tawag Ng Pag-Ibig” and “Mr. DJ.” Since then, she has churned out one hit song after another, popularizing more than 30 singles and recording more than 40 albums, including the OPM classics, “To Love Again”, “Bituing Walang Ningning,” and “Sana’y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan.”

In 1918, she ventured into acting through the feature film “Dear Heart,” which she starred opposite former onscreen partner and husband Gabby Concepcion. She went on to star in several more movies, including “Bituing Walang Ningning,” “Kahit Konting Pagtingin,” “Maging Sino Ka Man,” “Madrasta,” “Magkapatid,” and “Caregiver.”