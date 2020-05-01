“LOOK: Sharon Cuneta to hold Mother’s Day special concert”

The Megastar will hold an online concert featuring songwriter Louie Ocampo.

Sharon Cuneta is set to hold an online concert to pay tribute to all mothers this May, the veteran actress-singer announced on Friday, April 30.

The fundraising concert, titled “Sharon: Love and Music, A Mother’s Day Special”, will stream online on Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m. on ABS-CBN’s Facebook, YouTube, and entertainment website.

It will feature songwriter Louie Ocampo. Proceeds of the show will go to ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program, which aims to assist local governments in providing food and basic necessities to families whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Sharon has been actively participating in fundraising projects to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including, most recently, Angel Locsin’s #UniTentWeStand drive, to which she donated a whopping P3 million, according to “The General’s Daughter” star