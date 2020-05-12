“LOOK: Singer Lala Vinzon finishes senior high school”

She may not be able to receive her diploma and bow on stage due to the enhanced community quarantine declared in Metro Manila to stem the coronavirus spread, but this won’t stop Isabela “Lala” Vinzon from celebrating her latest achievement.

On Sunday, May 10, the young singer happily announced that she is now a high school graduate as she posted a photo of her wearing a toga on her Instagram page.

In her caption, Lala posted a quote from British writer C.S. Lewis: “Life with God is not immunity from difficulties, but peace within difficulties.”

She also thanked those who congratulated her in the comments section of her post.

Lala finished senior high school at the Sucat branch of private university Infotech Institute of Arts and Sciences, Inc.

The daughter of veteran action star Roi Vinzon started her music career after joining ABS-CBN’s reality singing competition “The Voice Teens” in 2017.