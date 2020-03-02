Trending Now

LOOK: Situation at V-Mall in San Juan amid hostage-taking

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

LOOK: Situation at V-Mall in San Juan amid hostage-taking

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City 6

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City. INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers rushed to a shopping mall in Greenhills, San Juan City after a gunman took mall-goers as hostages on Monday.

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City 5

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City. INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

The hostage-taker, a “disgruntled” security guard, was reportedly carrying guns and a grenade, according to initial reports.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City 7

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City. INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

One person was reportedly injured and is being treated at a hospital.

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City 2

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City. INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora also rushed to the area.

FEATURED STORIES

Zamora at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City

Mayor Zamora at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City INQUIRER/GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City 3

Hostage taking at Virra Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City. INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top