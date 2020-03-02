LOOK: Situation at V-Mall in San Juan amid hostage-taking

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers rushed to a shopping mall in Greenhills, San Juan City after a gunman took mall-goers as hostages on Monday.
The hostage-taker, a “disgruntled” security guard, was reportedly carrying guns and a grenade, according to initial reports.
ADVERTISEMENT
One person was reportedly injured and is being treated at a hospital.
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora also rushed to the area.
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.