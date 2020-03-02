LOOK: Situation at V-Mall in San Juan amid hostage-taking

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers rushed to a shopping mall in Greenhills, San Juan City after a gunman took mall-goers as hostages on Monday.

The hostage-taker, a “disgruntled” security guard, was reportedly carrying guns and a grenade, according to initial reports.

One person was reportedly injured and is being treated at a hospital.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora also rushed to the area.

