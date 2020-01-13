“LOOK: Sneak peek of Piolo Pascual’s Batangas rest house”

Piolo Pascual has finally granted his fans a sneak peek of his fancy rest house in Batangas.

In his latest vlog entry uploaded on Sunday, the hunk actor gave a short tour of his expansive property, which is situated in the middle of a forest with a breathtaking view of the sea.

As seen in the video, it was where he chose to hold his birthday celebration with his friends and family last Saturday night.

Piolo turned 43 on Sunday, January 12.

Check out his rest house below:

[embedded content]