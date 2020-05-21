“LOOK: Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico exchange sweet words on anniversary”

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico celebrated their anniversary as a married couple on Thursday, May 21.

On Instagram, the Filipino-French actress greeted her husband as she posted a photo of them together, taken from their trip to Japan in 2017.

“Today marks 4 crazy years married. 9 amazing years with more ups than downs. A little more grey hair than the last. A miracle that is me and you but still way better than the two of us. A bat to stir some shit up. But O know soon we will see the world through our childs eyes. I love you,” she said.

Nico also shared his anniversary message for his wife.

“It has been 4 years since we agreed that #ForeverMakesSense, but this year is so much more special, it is not just us 2, but us 3 (7 if we include the animals); you gave us a new purpose in life, you gave us #TiliBolz,” said the Argentinian model-businessman.

He went on: “We are far from a perfect couple, but as someone pretty smart once said: ‘If you are going to buy watermelons, make sure they fit in your fridge.’ And that pretty much summarizes everything! (The Watermelons are Thylane and the animals; the fridge is our house. Wow, I love poetry.)

“Te amo! Happy Anniversary!”

Solenn and Nico tied the knot in France in May 2016 after five years of being a couple.

They have since welcomed a child, Thylane Katana, who was born last January.