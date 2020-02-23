“LOOK: Solenn Heussaff shows C-Section scar”

New mom Solenn Heussaff took to social media to post a picture of her scar from when she gave birth to her first child via cesarean delivery.

On Instagram Stories, Solenn said that she opted a C-section “because baby’s heart rate slowed down” and that she “still hadn’t dilated after being induced three times.”

(Screenshot from Fashion Pulis)

She also shared that the only exercises she can do now, at almost two months postpartum, are uphill walking and biking, as well as light weight training.

“Next month I’ll add light squats and long sesh on the bike. And [on] month four, I’ll start boxing and slowly doing abs,” she said.

Solenn gave birth on New Year’s Day, January 1, to Thylane Katana, her first child with husband Nico Bolzico, an Argentine businessman and model.

The celebrity couple married in 2016. They first announced that they were expecting last August.