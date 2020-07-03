“LOOK: Solenn Heussaff shows off post-baby body in new family photo”

“Parang hindi nanganak” was how fans and followers described Solenn Heussaff after a photo she posted on Instagram on Thursday showed how quickly she has bounced back into shape.

The image shows the actress in a bikini while enjoying a dip her husband, Argentine model and businessman Nico Bolzico, and their daughter Thylane Kathana, at a beach house in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Solenn gave birth to Thylane via caesarean section on New Year’s Day, January 1.

She started working out two months postpartum by doing uphill walks three times a week, before incorporating a workout routine created by her personal trainer Inigo Hizon to regain muscle strength.

The routine consists of compound and isolated exercises to target both her upper and lower body, including bodyweight squats, wallsit with dumbbell curls, and bird-dog.

Aside from strength training, Solenn also does yoga and bosu ball training.

In a recent Instagram Story update, the Filipino-French model said that while she still has yet to “lose [her] tummy”, she’s only 3.5 kilograms away from achieving her weight goal.

She also said that she is currently working on a fitness vlog that she will upload soon for her fellow moms who are also looking to getting back to shape.

Meanwhile, Solenn said she has been enjoying her life as a first-time mother in an interview with Metro magazine last May, where she opened up about her experience raising a child in these extraordinary times.

“I wouldn’t say it’s challenging. Because I’m really enjoying everything. And I guess, the most challenging thing about it is that everything is just so new. So it’s about learning quickly and then having those maternal instincts,” she daid.

“I discovered that [motherhood] really does come naturally,” she added. “When a baby’s born, it just happens. Just learn and go with the flow. Moms are different. You can’t say that I’m right or she’s right. It’s just do what you think is right.”