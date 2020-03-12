“LOOK: Solenn Heussaff takes a selfie with baby Thylane”

Solenn Heussaff took to social media on Wednesday to share a rare selfie with her newborn child, Thylane Katana.

Solenn Heussaff took to social media to share a rare selfie with her newborn daughter, Thylane Katana.

The photo, uploaded on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, March 11, gave her fans and followers a good look at Thylane’s eyes.

This isn’t the first time that netizens were given a glimpse of Thylane’s face.

Last February, Solenn’s husband, Argentine model and businessman Nico Bolzico, similarly posted a photo of their daughter’s eye as he marked their first month as first-time parents on Instagram.

“Best and most exhausting 31 days of our life! We didn’t know we were capable of so much love,” he wrote as caption.

Solenn gave birth to Thylane on New Year’s Day, January 1. Both she and Nico have since shared photos of their baby girl, but have noticeably kept her full face hidden from the view.

The couple married back in 2016 in France.