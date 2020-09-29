“LOOK: Sophie Turner shows baby bump in throwback photos”

Just two months after she welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner shared never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy.

The Game of Thrones actress posted the series of photos on her Instagram account Monday, September 28.

In two of the three snaps, Sophie is seen showing off her baby bump in two-piece swimsuits

Another photo sees her wearing a pair of pink and white striped pajamas, with Joe’s hands resting on her pregnant belly.

Sophie gave birth to her first child with Joe—a baby girl—in Los Angeles last July.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a statement sent by the couple’s representative read, as reported by Reuters.

Reports of Sophie’s pregnancy first circulated in February.

She and Joe first tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019. They married for a second time in France in June that same year.