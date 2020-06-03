“LOOK: Sue Ramirez, Javi Benitez post sweet photos”

Sparked flew as rumored couple Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez shared sweet photos of them on Instagram.

Sparked flew as Sue Ramirez shared a sweet photo with her rumored boyfriend Javi Benitez on Tuesday.

The “Love Lockdown” actress posted the photo on her Instagram page, which shows her cuddling up close with Javi, captioned, “Miss making spam sandwiches with you.”

For his part, Javi also took to his page on Wednesday to share a photo with Sue.

“Guina higugma ta guid ka, Inday Sue,” which roughly translates to “Mahal kita, Sue” in Tagalog.

The two are paired in Richard Somes’ action-film “Kid Alpha One”.

Neither has confirmed being officially together, but their sweet moments which have been making the rounds online since early this year have only fueled speculation of a relationship.

Sue was previously in a relationship with Joao Constancia of BoybandPH. The actress confirmed last September that they have parted ways.