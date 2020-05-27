“LOOK: Sue Ramirez now has 7 million Instagram followers”

Sue Ramirez now has 7 million followers on image-sharing app Instagram.

In her post, the actress-singer extended her appreciation to all her fans and followers.

“Rock n roll kayo!!! Salamat!” she shared.

As of writing, Sue has 7,005,397 followers on Instagram, making her one of the most-followed Filipino stars on the platform.

She is currently part of the iWant Original Movie “Love Lockdown” with Arjo Atayde, Angelica Panganiban, Jake Cuenca, JM de Guzman, Kylie Verzosa, and Tony Labrusca.