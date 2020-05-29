LOOK: TESTING THE LIMITS ON GCQ

As Metro Manila shifts to general community quarantine (GCQ) on June 1, public transport starts its limited operations with the government making sure that commuters will continue to observe its protocols, especially on physical distancing, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. At the Philippine National Railways station in Tutuban, Manila on May 29, 2020, Army reservists, marshalls and employees simulate the ride, acting as passengers who keep a safe distance from each other as they fall in line at the terminal, walk to the coaches and take their seats or stand once inside. Along EDSA, workers of the Department of Public Works and Highways rush the construction of a new bus stop on Quezon Avenue, which would be on the inner left lane of the highway. The ‘modified EDSA’ is expected to be part of the ‘new normal’ in public transport. Like the trains, buses will also operate on a limited capacity. There is, however, nothing limited about the capacity to learn and work as a computer depot in Gilmore Avenue in San Juan is kept busy mostly by students and employees who, according to its owner, scout for laptops and personal computers in preparation for online classes and work from home.

PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE