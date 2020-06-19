“LOOK: The moment Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez met”

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez on Thursday, June 18, spread tons of “kilig” vibes among their fans as they recalled how they met each other for the first time.

On Instagram, the couple shared a group photo showing them beside each other at the backstage of Dingdong Avanzado’s first major concert in 1987, where Ogie performed as a front act and Regine as a guest.

“The first time we met,” Regine captioned her post.

Ogie, for his part, wrote: “I was the front act of Dingdong for his first major concert and my dear friends from Men And Music were his guests. Dito ko rin nakilala si Misis. Ang babata pa namin. Ang bilis talaga ng panahon.”

It was in 2007 when Ogie and Regine went public with their relationship, three years after they became the subject of dating rumors.

The two have been married for over nine years now. They tied the knot on December 22, 2010 in Batangas.

They have one son together named Nate.