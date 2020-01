Young singer Darlene Vibares surprised her social media followers with a glimpse of her new look on Sunday.

From her long hair, the young singer decided to get a pixie cut.

Darlene rose to fame after finishing as a finalist on the first season of “ The Voice Kids ” in 2014, alongside the likes of Lyca Gairanod, Darren Espanto, and JK Labajo.

Here’s a look at Darlene’s new hairstyle.