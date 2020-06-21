Look up on Father’s Day: ‘Ring of fire’ eclipse to shadow PH skies

MANILA, Philippines — The northernmost areas of Luzon will have a good view of the partial solar eclipse on Father’s Day, June 21, according to the astronomical diary of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

An annular solar eclipse will occur and be visible across most of Africa, southeastern Europe, Asia, and Micronesia.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon is farthest from the Earth, and since the moon appears smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun, a “ring of fire” effect is created.

In the Philippines, the astronomical event will be observed as a partial solar eclipse and will be visible from as early at 2:54 p.m. and will last up to 5:31 p.m. in some areas.

According to Pagasa, the eclipse obscuration or the the fraction of the surface area of the sun covered by the moon in the northernmost areas of Luzon will be up to 91 percent, 52 to 66 percent in the Visayas and 43-58 percent in Mindanao.

“The public is advised to never look directly at the sun directly during any type of solar eclipse! Looking at the sun is dangerous. It can damage your eyes,” Pagasa warned.

