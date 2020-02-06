“LOOK: Vice Ganda on the set of new show”

Cameras have started rolling for comedian-host Vice Ganda’s newest show.

On Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the comedian-host shared a first glimpse from the set of what is believed to be his newest game show, “Everybody, Sing!”

From Vice Ganda’s IG Stories

“Everybody, Sing!” is part of ABS-CBN’s lineup of TV programs, movies, and streaming platform releases for the year. It is said to air in March and replace his late night talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice ” after nearly 10 years on air since its premiere in March 2011.

Vice Ganda, however, has yet to confirm the rumors.

Aside from “Gandang Gabi Vice,” Vice Ganda is regularly seen on ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime“. He also recently starred in “The Mall, The Merrier” alongside co-host Anne Curtis, as an official entry to the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.