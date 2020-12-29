“LOOK: Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho, daughter Scarlet Snow spend holiday break in Africa”

Doctor to the stars Vicki Belo, her husband Hayden Kho, and their daughter Scarlet Snow jetted off to Africa for the holidays.

The family has been sharing photos and clips from their latest adventure on their respective Instagram accounts.

In a video on her Instagram page, which is handled by her parents, Scarlet is seen gazing at the wildlife in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Narok, Kenya.

“Hello everyone, I’m in Africa and can you see what’s behind me? They are all giraffes and because it’s New Year all the giraffes gathered together,” she said in the video.

Vicki also posted a video of her having lunch with her family in the national game reserve, where they ate outdoors while watching a herd of Zebras out in the wild.

Check out more photos from their trip to Africa below:

The family celebrated Christmas in the Philippines, along with Vicki’s former husband Atom Henares, his second wife Nathalie, and their son Quark Henares.