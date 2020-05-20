“LOOK: Vicki Belo pens sweet birthday message for Hayden Kho”

Vicki Belo has a sweet message for her husband, Hayden Kho, as he celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, May 20.

On Instagram, the celebrity doctor described Hayden as “the best partner in life that I could ever have hoped for.”

“Happy birthday to my Belo-ved, Hayden. We met on your birthday May 20 , 2005. (Yup, I was God’s gift to you). Never in my wildest dreams did I think that we would be married someday. I just thought you were sexy and gorgeous (you still are) but, you have also turned out to be the best partner in life that I could ever have hoped for,” she said.

She went on: “I have never been so loved and spoiled in my life. You work so hard because you don’t want me to be stressed and because you want me to live a long healthy life. My love languages are acts of service so you massage me (for an hour and a half) 3x a week, look silly doing my face gym exercises, wake up at 4 am to prepare Zoom for me because I’m so untechie. You patiently teach Scarlet math, piano, reading so all I have to do is play with her. You try to shield me from many of the office concerns so I don’t get stressed or worries.

“My other love language is time. I love the way you put your computer and cell phone aside when I enter a room so you can concentrate on spending time with me. During this lockdown you have been the sweetest, gentlest, kindest person.

“I am so blessed that God Gave you to me. Try not to work so hard so that you too will live a long and healthy life.”

Aside from being a doting husband, Vicki thanked Hayden for being such a “loving and responsible” father to their daughter, Scarlet.

“Thank you for bringing our family so close to Jesus Christ. Scarlet and I love you so much,” she wrote.

In the comment section of Vicki’s post, Hayden shared his reaction.

“Thank you. How do I “[heart emoji” this a million times? Thank you for your affirmation, my love,” he said.

Vicki and Hayden tied the knot in a grand wedding in Paris in 2017.