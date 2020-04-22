“LOOK: Vilma Santos’ birthday message for son Luis Manzano”

Veteran actress-politician Vilma Santos took to social media to share her birthday message for her eldest son, television host Luis Manzano.

On Instagram, the Star for All Seasons shared an old photo of Luis, captioned with her short but touching message for her dear “Lucky”.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY. I LOVE YOU LUCKY,” she said.

Luis is the son of Vilma with her former husband, actor-politician Edu Manzano.

She is now married to another politician, Ralph Recto, with whom she has a son named Ryan.

Luis turned 39 on Tuesday, April 21.

During the April 19 episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To”, Luis said that he only has one birthday wish, which is for all the people in the world.

“Siguro if you ask me kung anong wish ko, siguro sa atin at this point, it doesn’t matter kung birthday mo or hindi. We all have one wish, we all have one prayer na matapos na ang lahat na ito. Stay healthy and stay safe. That’s my wish and I hope that’s your prayers, too,” he said.