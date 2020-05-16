Look what Covid-19 pandemic is doing to sports

There is wisdom in the words of former Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Celso “Cito” Dayrit, warning fellow sports officials on how bad the current Covid-19 pandemic will affect the country’s preparations to meet its commitment to take part in several international sporting events, including the 2020 Olympic Games, which were rescheduled next year, and the 31st Southeast Asian Games also in 2021.

It was two weeks ago when Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez announced the cancellation of all sporting events owing to the continued failure to check the spread of the virus.

Since then, though, only Dayrit’s voice was heard on the danger such an announcement could bring.

That the dreaded virus, up until Saturday, continued winning over all measures governments are trying to implement only means that the peril is here to stay until who knows when.

In a statement furnished to this OUTSIDER, Dayrit reminded all and sundry not to forget that national athletes are sure to be at the losing end while in hibernation that they “need to be at their peak when in competition.”

A former national athlete, a national fencing champion who carried the country’s flag in many international competitions, Dayrit, the current president of the Fencing Confederation of Asia, knows where he speaks off.

He cited Filipino Olympic qualifiers Ernest John Obiena and Carlos Yulo, who are presently in deep training while in hard-hit Covid-19 countries of Italy and Japan, respectively, as two of these kinds.

Dayrit described national athletes as our sports “heroes” and ‘”rontliners”in the battlefront.

So far, there are four Filipino athletes who made it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, who after earning their tickets last March, have been idle and have been training on their own without guidance from their coaches and trainers.

Marcial, AIBA world amateur middleweight champion, who ruled his division during the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers, has been torn between turning pro and staying as an amateur, although he has reiterated his loyalty to give the country its first Olympic gold medal.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, still needs one international tournament to advance, but is currently stranded in Malaysia, along with teammates in the Philippine o lockdown imposed against travelling to countries affected by Covid19.

At least five or six more are projected by POC President Abraham Tolentino and Ramirez, to join Obiena and Yulo to the rescheduled Olympics in 2021.

Ramirez enjoined Filipino athletes to be resilient as the country struggles against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the lockdown, all athletes quartered in training centers in Luzon and Metro Manila were sent to their respective provinces and instructed to stay there indefinitely until further notice.

All these training centers — in New Clark City, Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and Ultra in Pasig City — have been converted to quarantine facilities and could not be used for the original purposes they were built.

Not until a vaccine shall have been introduced to put the virus from further spreading and all sporting facilities are ordered open.

Dayrit isn’t alone, though, in believing banning sports activities for a long period of time won’t help athletes.

Carla Edwards, Sports Psychiatrist, Assistant Clinical Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University; Jane Thornton, clinician scientist, sport medicine physician at Western University believes so, too.

“Telling an athlete to go outside and exercise (in order to feel better during Covid-19 isolation) isn’t really helpful for those struggling with mental illness,” they said.

The most important thing we can do right now is whatever it takes to keep moving forward so that when the lockdowns are lifted, the arenas and playing fields reopen and the fans in the stands trickle back in, we will be ready.