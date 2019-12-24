“LOOK: Why Yassi and Issa Pressman are #SiblingGoals”
December 24, 2019
Yassi and Issa Pressman regularly express their love for each other online.
They may not be often seen together onscreen but sisters Yassi and Issa Pressman aren’t shy to tell the world how much they love each other. Yassi and Issa always make sure that they have time to bond whenever they get some time off their busy schedules.
Yassi is pursuing her showbiz career while her sister Issa continues to work at her craft as an artist. Despite having different personalities, Yassi and Issa are still very much close.
Here are some of their precious bonding moments!