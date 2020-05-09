“LOOK: Winwyn Marquez reveals birthday wish, realizations as she turns 28”

Beauty queen-actress Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, May 4.

On Instagram, the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder said that while it was not exactly the celebration she planned, she’s happy to have spent her birthday at home in the presence of her family.

“Not the birthday I planned but I am happy to have spent it at home with my family and got connected with some family members and friends all throughout the day thru different platforms,” she said.

She went on to talk about her realizations as she turned a year older.

“I am so thankful for a God who is steadfast and for the opportunities He has set before me,” said Winwyn.

She went on: “‘Crisis does not build character, it reveals it.’ I read somewhere that during this time we should invest in God’s presence and in our health, to also try to learn something new and help build a healthy community. That’s what I did.”

Winwyn said that her birthday wish is for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to end.

“I will be flexible and adaptive with the new normal and will do my best to help those around me feel safe and stay balanced. When I blew my candle all I wanted is for everyone to stay healthy and safe and that this pandemic will end. Let us not allow fear and anxiety to rule over us,” she said, before thanking everyone who greeted her on her birthday.

“Thank you to all who greeted me on my birthday! Happy ECQ birthday (yesterday) to me,” she added.