LOOK: Woman cancels 75th birthday bash, chooses to donate to Taal eruption victims

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of celebrating her upcoming birthday with a bang, one woman chose to cancel the celebration and help victims of the Taal Volcano eruption instead.

FLEX KO LANG NANAY KO.. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 75th BIRTHDAY NYA SA JANUARY 24..✅CATERER✅EVENTS PLACE✅LIGHTS AND SOUNDS✅MOBILE BAR… Posted by Sherwin Mulingtapang on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

On Facebook, Sherwin Mulingtapang shared on Tuesday that her mother, Inay Belen, was already set to celebrate her 75th birthday on Jan. 24.

Mulingtapang added that her mother’s birthday was already planned out—from the caterer, events place, lights and sound, mobile bar and live band, among others.

But because of the tragedy that struck the Batangas province, her mom said that she chose to cancel her birthday plans, and donate instead to the families currently being sheltered in an evacuation center in San Jose, Batangas.

In her photos, Inay Belen and her family members are shown preparing canned goods, rice, cookies and bottled water for those in need.

“PACENCIA N PO PERO PROUD LANG PO TALAGA KAMI SA NANAY NAMIN, Mulingtapang expressed. “KAHAPON NAIIYAK AKO TUWING MAKAKAKITA AKO NG MGA ACTS OF KINDNESS SA SOCIAL MEDIA KC NAAANTIG AKO SA MGA PAGTUTULUNGAN NG MGA TAO.”

(Please excuse me but I’m just so proud of our mother. I was close to tears yesterday while I was seeing acts of kindness of social media, because it was moving to see how people were helping.)

And it appears that netizens were moved by Inay Belen’s act of generosity as well, as the post went viral, earning 42,000 likes and reactions and 10,000 shares, as of this posting.

