“LOOK: Xian Lim, Ryza Cenon in new movie”

A glimpse from the first photo shoot of Xian Lim and and Ryza Cenon for their upcoming movie “Sa Muli” was revealed on Saturday.

The film was written and will be directed by former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Fifth Solomon. In a story conference held in January, it was revealed that the story will center on rebirth or reincarnation.

“Sa Muli” marks the first time that Xian and Ryza are working opposite each other in a movie.

There’s no release date yet.

Viva Films is producing the movie.