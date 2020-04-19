“LOOK: Xian Lim’s sweet birthday greeting for girlfriend Kim Chiu”

Xian Lim described Kim Chiu, who turned 30 years old on April 19, as “the sweetest and the most lovable person out there.”

‘ Love Thy Woman ‘ actor Xian Lim posted a sweet birthday message for his girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu.

On Instagram this Sunday, April 19, Xian described Kim as a “person who cares more for others than herself.”

“This is for the sweetest and the most lovable person out there. To my travel buddy, to my P.I.C., and to the person who cares more for others than herself, HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chinitaprincess!!!!”

“All I know is time stops whenever I’m with you. Stay wonderful, stay amazing, stay beautiful inside and out. Love you,” he said.

Kim turned 30 years old today. She and Xian have been together as a couple since 2012. Both are stars of the afternoon series ‘Love Thy Woman.’