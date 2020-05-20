“LOOK: Yassi Pressman hits 8M followers on Instagram”

Yassi Pressman took to Instagram to announce that she now has a whopping 8 million followers.
In her post, the “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” actress extended her appreciation to all her fans.
“Woke up to dancing to 8 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram!” she said.
“I love you guys!!! I promise to keep on sharing my life, work, art, family, pets and little kalakohans with you guys!” she added.
Yassi also urged her followers to follow her on popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Aside from her accounts on Instagram and TikTok, the Filipina-British star also runs a vlog channel, where she boasts more than 238,000 subscribers.