“LOOK: Yassi Pressman hits 8M followers on Instagram”

Yassi Pressman took to Instagram to announce that she now has a whopping 8 million followers.

In her post, the “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ” actress extended her appreciation to all her fans.

“Woke up to dancing to 8 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram!” she said.

“I love you guys!!! I promise to keep on sharing my life, work, art, family, pets and little kalakohans with you guys!” she added.

Yassi also urged her followers to follow her on popular video-sharing app TikTok.

Aside from her accounts on Instagram and TikTok, the Filipina-British star also runs a vlog channel, where she boasts more than 238,000 subscribers.