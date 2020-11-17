“LOOK: Yassi Pressman’s house in Rizal affected by flood”

Yassi Pressman shared a snapshot of her home after Typhoon Ulysses hammered Rizal.

Yassi Pressman’s house was not spared from the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

The FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star shared a snapshot of the situation in their residence following the typhoon.

Yassi lives in Rizal which is among the many areas badly hit by the typhoon.

“This is what my home in Rizal looked like a few days ago. Here in Batangas, we are continuously praying for everyone who is still recovering for Typhoon Ulysses,” Yassi posted.

The actress is currently in Batangas for the lock-in taping of Ang Probinsyano.

She also extended her gratitude to her staff at home for taking care of the items spared from the typhoon.

“Thank you to my staff for doing all they can to save what we could. Thank you Yaya Lai, Ate Joy, Kuya Joel at Jerome at mga boys at mga kapitbahay na nagtulong-tulong. Sobrang salamat,” she said.

Yassi also wrote a message of hope for those who were heavily affected by the typhoon.

“Sana po magpakatatag pa po tayo at patuloy na magdasal para sa mga kababayan po natin. Tulungan po sana natin sila sa kahit anong paraan na makakaya natin. Mag-ingat po sana ang lahat. Malaking yakap,” she said.

Typhoon Ulysses made its first landfall near Patnanungan town in Quezon on November 11 according to PAGASA. It brought flooding in many areas in Quezon Province, National Capital Region, CALABARZON, and Central Luzon.

