In just over a month, “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate Ylona Garcia can officially call herself an adult as she turns 18 on February 28. In preparation, Nice Print Photography released photos from her pre-debut pictorial, wherein the singer-actress looked gorgeous and sophisticated in vintage-inspired outfits. Here are some of them!