“LOOK: Zia Dantes graduates from preschool”

Zia, the daughter of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, has graduated from preschool.

On Monday, March 9, Rivera took to Instagram to share her joy over Zia’s recent milestone as she posted a photo of her daughter looking chic and adorable in her all-white graduation outfit.

(From Fashion Pulis)

“Graduation Day! Congratulations, Ate Z,” she wrote as caption.

Born Maria Letizia, Zia, 4, is the firstborn child of Rivera and Dantes, who have been married since 2014.

They also have a son, Jose Sixto IV, who is set to turn one this April.