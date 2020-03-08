Looks Like A Harry Styles Australian Tour Announcement Is Imminent!

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 8, 2020

Brace yourselves, Directioners of Australia, because it looks very much like your boy Harry Styles is about to announce a brand new Aussie tour!

How do we know?

Because juggernaut tour promoters Live Nation Australia & NZ have just sent fans into a frenzy by posting a picture of a disembodied hand and a link to a website called www.tasteslikestrawberries.com on their socials. Behold:

As you may or may not know, “tastes like strawberries” is the opening line from Styles’ recent single, ‘Watermelon Sugar’ (listen below).

As for the website, it features a countdown clock, counting down to 7:30pm AEDT on Wednesday night, alongside a form prompting users to enter their details to be kept up to speed with the imminent news.

Its led the internet to unanimously deduce that a Harry Styles Aus tour announcement is coming on Wednesday evening!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

The boyband graduate and certified member of Stevie Nicks’s witches’ coven released his sophomore solo album Fine Line in 2019 and hasn’t visited us on the album cycle yet.

We’ll bring you the news as soon as the clock strikes zero!