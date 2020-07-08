Looks Like Denzel Curry Has A Collab In The Works With Sampa The Great

A Denzel Curry x Sampa The Great team-up could be in the works, after Curry shared a truly stacked list of potential collaborators to his Instagram account under the heading ‘Features to Do’.

Alongside Sampa, the list includes the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, DMX, Isaiah Rashad, Rich Brian, Terrace Martin and Duckwrth. Check out the full list below.

Sampa the Great has had a busy few months. Last month, she dropped a stunning performance as part of this year’s virtual Roots Picnic. Earlier in June, she performed two songs – ‘Freedom’ and ‘Final Form’ – at a Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne.

In March, she won the Australian Music Prize for her debut album The Return, and just this week was nominated for three AIR awards – Independent Album of the Year, Independent Song of the Year, and Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP.

Meanwhile, Curry released his last album in February, a surprise collaboration with producer Kenny Beats titled Unlocked.

Last year, the rapper went viral with his triple j Like a Version cover of Rage Against the Machine’s classic ‘Bulls on Parade’. The video has since clocked up close to 9 million views.

Interestingly, that session also saw him perform ‘Black Balloons’ from his 2018 album Ta13oo, with a feature by none other than Sampa the Great herself.

Revisit Curry’s cover of ‘Bulls on Parade’ below.

