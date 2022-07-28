Looks Like nothing nowhere, Is Plotting An Australian Tour

nothing, nowhere. has an Australian tour on his mind.

The American singer, rapper and songwriter — real name Joseph Edward Mulherin — sent Aussie fans into meltdown mode this week after announcing a stacked tour of Europe and the United Kingdom, before tweeting: “should i tour australia next?”

“don’t you play with our hearts like this” – AM//PM

should i tour australia next ? — n,n. (@nothingnowhere) July 27, 2022

A hypothetical tour would mark the former Soundcloud rapper’s artist’s first time playing to fans Down Under and there’s no doubt anticipation has been building, with his Stand Atlantic collab ‘Deathwish’ narrowly missing out on charting in last year’s triple j Hottest 100, voted into the countdown at #127.

2021 also saw nothing, nowhere. drop his fourth studio LP, the 15-track strong Trauma Factory, which saw the artist push genre boundaries to new limits, incorporating elements of post-punk, new wave, hard rock, electro-pop, folk and more.

His cheeky tweet questioning whether he should tour Australia sparked a strong response from the Aussie alternative music community, with local pop-punk act Between You And Me responding: “Yeah sure, let’s do it” and emo nightclub AM//PM replying: “don’t you play with our hearts like this”.

We’ll keep you posted on any more news as it develops!

