Looks Like The Avalanches Are Teasing New Music With Cryptic, Cosmic Billboards

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 11, 2020

Aussie electronica pioneers and renowned sample wizards The Avalanches are teasing something new on the horizon, with new cosmic imagery taking over their social media pages.

A number of billboards have been spotted here in Australia, featuring a celestial backdrops with the words “After we die, what then? We will always love you.”

The billboard also points to a URL – wwaly.earth – which features a brief, cryptic video, and a form where you can sign up for more updates.

Of course, what one could assume (and what we’re certainly hoping) is that the billboards are signalling new music is imminent from the plunderphonics pioneers.

The band’s last album was 2016’s Wildflower, 16 years after they released groundbreaking debut Since I Left You in 2000.

Last year, on the two year anniversary of Wildflower‘s release, The Avalanches took to Twitter to share news their third album was on the way.

“Our third album is taking shape and we can’t wait to share it with you all,” the band posted at the time. “It’s already something very special.”

Earlier that year, the group’s Robbie Chater told FBi radio that the record was “flowing so quickly,” saying “I think getting Wildflower out of the way and following up Since I Left You feels like a weight’s been lifted. The music is really light, it’s some of the best stuff we’ve done.”

We’ll be sure to update you with more concrete details the second we have ’em. Meanwhile, just sit back, enjoy ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’, and take some relief in the knowledge that we won’t be waiting another decade and a half for a new Avalanches record.