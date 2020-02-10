Looks Like The Strokes Have New Music On The Way

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 10, 2020

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from The Strokes, but it seems that’s all changing. The New York rockers are teasing new music to fans via their socials. The new music? Something called The New Abnormal.

The Strokes took to Twitter and Instagram to share a piece of surrealist-looking artwork with the caption: “The New Abnormal – The Strokes’.

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr also shared the video on Instagram. He said, “You think you’ve been waiting⁣ But the wait has just begun…⁣⁣ Welcome to t h e n e w a b n o r m a l”. The wait can’t be thaaat bad though, because he also hashtagged #thestrokes2020.

Last year, The Strokes announced they’d recorded a new album. Then, earlier this year at a New York show, the band confirmed the album would arrive this year and they debuted a new song. You can head over here to hear the new song.

The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas told the New York audience, “Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon!”

“2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.

“If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys,” he said.

Have a listen to ‘Someday’ below.