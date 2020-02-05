Looks Like Weezer, Green Day And Fall Out Boy Are About To Announce An Australian Tour Together

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 5, 2020

As some of rock’s most enduring names, Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy could probably all announce a standalone tour to a massive wave of excitement. Well, it now would appear that all three are likely headed down under for an Australian tour sometime this year, if a few cryptic tweets from the bands’ official Twitter accounts are to believed.

Earlier today, all three groups tweeted the same string of emojis – an Australian flag, a New Zealand flag, and a smiley fellow covering their mouth with their hand with that classic “I know something you don’t” gesture.

🇦🇺🇳🇿🤭 — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 5, 2020

🇦🇺🇳🇿🤭 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 5, 2020

Adding it all up, it seems logical that a tour announcement from the trio of punk and emo titans could be imminent.

There’s also some pretty substantial evidence to back the theory. All three bands will be joining forces for something called the Hella Mega Tour over in Europe and the States later this year.

Earlier today, the Hella Mega Twitter account posted a screen grab of the three bands’ tweets.

If our prayers have been answered and the tour is indeed on the way, when exactly it might hit Australia is a bit of a mystery. Green Day has dates booked throughout Asia up until the end of March, so it would make sense that they’d maybe try and make the journey over shortly after that? That’s just a bit of Googling and some speculation though.

Both Green Day and Weezer are gearing up to release new albums in 2020 – Billie Joe and co will release The Father of All Motherfuckers this week, while Van Weezer is set for release in May. Fall Out Boy’s last album was 2018’s Mania.

It’s been a minute between Australian trips for all bands. Weezer and Fall Out Boy were both out here separately back in 2018, while Green Day last made the jaunt over in 2017.