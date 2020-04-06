Looks Like We’re Getting A New Episode Of ‘Tiger King’ Real Soon

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 6, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness provided something of a self-isolation salve upon its release last month, with many viewers breezing through all seven episodes of the Netflix series about big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic, animal rights figure Carole Baskin and a slew of other figures involved in the exotic animal trade.

Well, here’s some good news if you smashed it out in a day and were left wanting more. Jeff Lowe, Exotic’s business partner and the current owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, says a new bonus episode of the show is coming to the streaming service sometime in the next week.

The juicy tidbit comes via a clip from personalised celebrity video site Cameo featuring Lowe and his wife Lauren, gifted to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Pogue from a friend. Turner shared the video to Twitter earlier today.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, it’ll be out next week. Filming here tomorrow,” Lowe reveals in the brief clip.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

It kind of seems like no one should really be filming anything at the moment given the whole global health crisis, but I guess it’s possible social distancing measures are being put in place for the episode.

As to what the episode’s content will contain, that’s anybody’s guess. Netflix are yet to provide any details around the new episode or confirm its existence.