Looks Live An Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly Collab Is On The Way

OG emo queen Avril Lavigne is back in the studio working on her next album, and it looks very much like she could be plotting a return to her pop-punk roots.

Exhibit A: she’s been working with producer John Feldmann, Goldfinger frontman and sonic guru behind some of the biggest albums from The Used, Blink-182 and 5 Seconds Of Summer.

(Yeah that’s also rapper Mod Sun getting in on the action).

Exhibit B: She’s just posted more BTS snaps from the studio, feat. a cameo from recent pop-punk convert, Machine Gun Kelly, who can very clearly be seen jamming on a guitar and tracking vocals on the new record from our fave sk8r girl, essentially confirming a collab is coming in hot:

“So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know…..” Avril captioned the post.

I think I speak for us all when I say yes. Yes we are.

