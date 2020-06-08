Lopez asked to recite first line of ‘Panatang Makabayan’

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Amid questions on his citizenship and allegiance at hand, ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III was asked to recite the first line of the “Panatang Makabayan” or the country’s patriotic oath.

During the House committee on legislative franchises and the committee on good government and public accountability, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta was grilling Lopez regarding his allegiance as a dual citizen of both the Philippines and the United States.

Seeking to end the discussion on allegiance, Marcoleta asked Lopez: “Ganito na lamang po, para matapos tayo sa issue ng allegiance, mawalang galang na po, Mr. Lopez, pwede ba naming hilingin sa inyo na i-recite ninyo ang unang linya ng Panatang Makabayan?”

(So we can end with the issue of allegiance, Mr. Lopez, can we please request for you to recite the first line of the Panatang Makabayan?)

While waiting for Lopez to recite the first line of the country’s patriotic oath, Marcoleta made a side comment: “Congressman (Carlos) Zarate, baka gusto mo ng tulungan.”

(Congressman Zarate, you might want to help.)

It was not clear why Marcoleta asked Zarate to help Lopez, but Zarate supports the granting of a franchise to ABS-CBN.

Zarate responded by saying he has had his turn later on to interpellate Lopez and that he “takes exception to the side comments of Congressman Marcoleta.”

In the middle of the verbal exchange between Marcoleta and Zarate, Lopez can be heard saying: “Iniibig ko ang Pilipinas.”

Zarate then moved to strike Marcoleta’s statement out of the minutes of the hearing.

Marcoleta asked why his remarks should be removed from the record, saying that he only asked if Zarate would like to help Lopez.

“I am not the one under interpellation, Mr. Speaker,” Zarate said.

The hearing was suspended as the issue simmered between the two lawmakers.

When the hearing resumed, Marcoleta noted that Lopez’s lawyer coached the ABS-CBN official of the first line of the Panatang Makabayan.

In the same hearing, Lopez reiterated his allegiance to the Philippines and that he is both a citizen of the Philippines and the United States being a dual citizen.

