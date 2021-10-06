Lopez sees recovery late 2022 or early 2023

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Wednesday some subsectors of the economy will return to pre-pandemic level at the latter part of 2022 or early 2023.

During the Senate Committee on Finance hearing for 2022 proposed budget of the Department of Trade and Industry, Lopez said that compared to the first half of 2019, sectors that continued to contract this year in terms of gross value added include agriculture, forestry and fishing (-0.1 percent), mining and quarrying (-20.8 percent), manufacturing (-3.2 percent), construction (-16.2 percent), wholesale, retail, vehicle repair (-6.1 percent), transportation and storage (-41.9 percent), and accommodation and food service (-41.9 percent).

Other sectors that continue to contract compared to their pre-pandemic level include real estate (-16.3 percent), professional and business services (-6.2 percent), education (-2.6 percent), and other services (-47.1 percent).

“A fearless forecast will be [they will be back to pre-pandemic in] the second half of next year or 2023 if just by looking at the trend because they are the ones that suffered huge during the pandemic in 2020. That's why even if they grow, they are not yet back to pre-pandemic,” said Lopez.

Sectors that were able to post growth compared to their 2019 level, meanwhile, include electricity, steam, water and waste (4.3 percent), information and communication (19.2 percent), financial and insurance (11.3 percent), public administration and defense (12.3 percent), and human health and social work (5.2 percent).

Lopez said further reopening of the economy and ramped up vaccination are needed to help these sectors recover and return to their pre-pandemic levels.

The Philippines has been under several forms of quarantine restrictions since mid-March of 2020 resulting in a 9.6-percent economic contraction.

For this year, the government is projecting a 4- to 5-percent economic growth, a downgrade from the 6- to 7-percent earlier forecast.

“We're hoping, depending on the kind of reopening that we are doing. If we continue to reopen and not have disruptions like the Delta variant and the high vaccination rate that we expect to hit over 75 percent nationwide, we can expect a continued momentum of growth. We were expecting that already this year if not for the Delta variant,” said Lopez.