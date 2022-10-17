Lorde To Perform At Adelaide Oval For 2023 Adelaide Festival

Lorde has added an Adelaide stop to her 2023 Australian tour. The New Zealand pop artist will return to the city of churches for the first time since 2014, performing at the Adelaide Oval Village Green on Thursday, 16th March, with support from US indie-pop trio MUNA and local singer-songwriter Stellie.

The artist’s long-awaited South Australian performance will be part of the 2023 Adelaide Festival, which runs from Friday, 3rd – Sunday, 19th March.

Lorde – ‘The Path’

[embedded content]

Lorde’s upcoming Australian tour will begin in Brisbane on Tuesday, 7th March. It’ll be her first tour of Australia since 2018, when she appeared at Splendour In The Grass. Since that time, Lorde has released her third album, Solar Power, which included the singles ‘Solar Power’, ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’, ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Fallen Fruit’ and ‘Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)’.

Lorde’s Australian tour was initially announced in June 2021 with dates scheduled for February 2022. However, in November 2021, Lorde announced that the tour would be postponed until 2023. After Brisbane, Lorde will visit Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth for two headline shows in each city.

Lorde – Adelaide Festival 2023

Supported by MUNA and Stellie

Thursday, 16th March – Adelaide Oval Village Green, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 19th October.

Lorde Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 7th March – Riverstage, Brisbane – Lic. All Ages

Wednesday, 8th March – Riverstage, Brisbane – Lic. All Ages SOLD OUT

Friday, 10th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne – Lic. All Ages

Saturday, 11th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne – Lic. All Ages

Monday, 13th March – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney – Lic. All Ages

Tuesday, 14th March – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney – Lic. All Ages

Thursday, 16th March – Adelaide Oval Village Green, Adelaide, SA NEW SHOW

Friday, 17th March – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth – 18+

Saturday, 18th March – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth – 18+ SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now.

